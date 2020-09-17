Complete irrigation projects in time: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the irrigation projects in time and to focus on utilising floodwater being discharged into the sea.

"There should be no delay in the works of Nellore barrage, sangam barrage, Owk tunnel -2, Pula Subbaiah Veligonda-Head Regulator works, Vansadhara-Nagavali Link, BRR Vamsadhara Project Stage-2, Phase II and Polavaram project," he said while addressing a review meeting on progress of works relating to irrigation projects at his camp office on Wednesday .

Gandikota reservoir should be able to store at least 23 tmc ft of water and the R&R works should be completed, along with Chitravati balancing reservoir with 10 tmc ft of water.

The compensation to farmers has been increased from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh he said and instructed officials to create awareness among the farmers and convince them that the completion of projects would benefit them.

The officials said the works of Nellore barrage and Sangam barrage are on fast track mode and the works of Owk tunnel 2 are ongoing and there is delay in the works as soil reached the tunnel due to seepage.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take the advice of expert committees and complete the project. The works of tunnel 1 of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda-Head Regulator works are completed and Tunnel 2 works will be completed by August 2021 and added that there was delay in the works in this season as water is falling from the mountains of Nallamala forest.

The work on Vamsadhara Nagavali linking would be completed by December, the officials said. "Only 8.5 km is yet to be completed of the total 33.5 km and the Phase-2 works of BRR Vamsadhara Project Stage-2 would be completed by March 2021," they added.

The Chief Minister said Mahendratanaya Offshore reservoir in Srikakulam district should be completed on priority as this project would provide water to 24,600 acre benefitting 108 villages.

The Tarakarama Tirthasagar reservoir project would be completed by December 2022, the officials informed the Chief Minister. "Once the distribution works of Sardar Gouthu Latchanna Thotapalli project are completed, water will be provided to 55,000 acre," they said.

The officials also said 71 percent of the works in Polavaram project related to head works and canals have been completed and the project would be completed by December 2021. The Chief Minister approved the proposal to recruit mechanical and electrical staff required in the department. Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, special chief secretary Adityanath Das, Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy and several senior officials of the department attended the meeting.