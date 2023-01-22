  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Complete Jagananna houses by Ugadi festival: Collector

Complete Jagananna houses by Ugadi festival: Collector
x

District Collector Basanth Kumar inspecting progress of Jagananna houses at Mallapalle village in Sathya Sai district on Saturday

Highlights

District Collector Basanth Kumar on Saturday inspected the progress of Jagananna Housing works in Mallapalle village in Gorantla mandal.

Puttaparthy (Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar on Saturday inspected the progress of Jagananna Housing works in Mallapalle village in Gorantla mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Basanth Kumar said that all departments should work in coordination to realise the state government's dream of providing houses to poor in the district.

The collector inspected the 417 houses which are on the verge of completion. He also enquired about the Navaratnas implementation in the village, which are the government flagship programmes. The collector asked the tahsildar and housing officials to work in unison to make the programme an astounding success.

He also warned of action if any officer is found to be irresponsible. He said any negligence in uploading of housing bills will face serious action.

Of the total 1,351 houses sanctioned, they are in different stages of completion. The houses are expected to be completed by the coming Ugadi festival.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X