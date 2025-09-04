Complete Jal Jeevan works on priority basis: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed the officials of Rural Water Supply (RWS) department to expedite the ongoing works under Jal Jeevan Mission and ensure timely completion. He emphasised that the scheme plays a crucial role in providing safe and adequate drinking water to every household in rural areas and must be implemented with utmost efficiency.

He participated in a video conference held on Wednesday, in which Additional Secretary from Delhi reviewed the progress of the Mission and issued several key instructions to district Collectors across the State. During the meeting, Collector Ranjith presented a detailed report on the status of implementation in Kurnool district, informing that 64 percent of household tap connections under the scheme have been completed so far. Later speaking to the officials, the Collector stressed the need to ensure that there are no drinking water shortages in rural areas. He instructed them to respond immediately and resolve any issues reported at village level. He further directed that the progress of household tap connections and water quality monitoring should be tracked through RWS mobile application and PR1 app. Reports generated from these platforms must be submitted to his office regularly for review, he added.

The Collector reiterated that providing safe drinking water to every rural household remains a top priority for the district administration and urged the officials to work in a mission mode to achieve the targets set under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

RWS SE Manohar and other senior officials attended the video conference.