Complete lockdown begins in West Godavari and Anantapur amid rise in coronavirus cases

Lockdown in West Godavari and Anantapur: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are on the rise in accordance with number of tests being conducted. Authorities are again imposing lockdown in several districts to control the spread of the coronavirus. A complete lockdown is in force in West Godavari, and Anantapur districts from today and a strict lockdown was imposed at Ravulapalem in East Godavari from today till August 9. The district will have a 24-hour curfew every Sunday as usual. Authorities have extended the lockdown in Srikakulam district for another week.

Authorities in Nellore have also issued fresh orders extending the lockdown till August 8 in the wake of increase of coronavirus cases. He appealed to people not to come on the roads unless it is an emergency. The lockdown in Prakasam district Kanigiri has also been extended till the 10th of this month. Only essentials and vegetables are allowed on Tuesdays and Fridays.

It is learnt that Transport Minister Nani has made it clear that a complete lockdown will be implemented in Machilipatnam from August 3 to 9. Meanwhile, 1,50,209 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Of these, 72,188 were active cases and 76,614 were recovered and discharged while 1407 people have died due to the virus.