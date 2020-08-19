Complete lockdown declared in Srikakulam city on Sundays

Lockdown in Srikakulam: Coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing in Srikakulam city limits. Till Wednesday, total Covid positive cases reached 2,481. Of these, active cases are 1,447 and inactive cases are 1,034. Total 63 containment zones were set up within the city limits to prevent further spread of the virus.



In the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus positive cases, District Collector J Nivas declared complete lockdown in the city limits on Sundays. Only medical shops and health and other emergency departments vehicles will be allowed on Sundays. Milk booths will be allowed till 1 pm. To test oxygen levels of people, test kits are made available at different medical shops in the city with the assistance of the Drugs Control department said Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner P Nallanayya.

He appealed to people to test their oxygen levels as part of precautionary measures.