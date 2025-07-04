Live
- Allegations against HCG Hospital:Centre forms probe committee
- Supporters of CM, Dy CM keep pot boiling over top job
- JSP praises PK’s Hara Hara Veeramallu theatrical trailer
- Wordle July 4 Answer and Hints – Easy Guide for Today’s Puzzle
- 300 acres of encroached forest land cleared at Bukkapatna wildlife sanctuary
- Cong complains against BJP MLC for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Chief Secy
- Banaganapalle set to become model for P4 implementation: Min Janardhan
- KCET 2025 Application Edit Deadline July 4 | Counselling Dates Expected Soon
- Cop who had sought VRS after facing CM’s anger, ‘attends duty’
- Women petition HC for resumption of bike taxi services
Complete Malidevi drain works early
MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy inquired the irrigation officials about the progress of Malidevi drain modernisation and Mudivarthi-Mudivarthi Palem causeway constructions
Nellore: MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy inquired the irrigation officials about the progress of Malidevi drain modernisation and Mudivarthi-Mudivarthi Palem causeway constructions, at a review meeting on the progress of major irrigation works in Kovur constituency, held at her residence in Nellore on Thursday. Stating that these are under construction for many years due to the negligence of the previous rulers, she told the officials that farmers of Kovur constituency are facing many difficulties due to the delay.
She directed the officials to complete Malidevi drain modernisation works and construction of Mudivarthi-Mudivarthi Palem causeway within the time limit set by the government.
Irrigation SE Desha Nayak, Drainage EE Srinivasulu, DL Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Penchalayya, Penna Delta Chairman Jetty Rajagopal Reddy, TDP senior leader Duvvur Kalyan Reddy and others attended the review meeting.