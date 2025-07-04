Complete Malidevi drain works early

Nellore: MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy inquired the irrigation officials about the progress of Malidevi drain modernisation and Mudivarthi-Mudivarthi Palem causeway constructions, at a review meeting on the progress of major irrigation works in Kovur constituency, held at her residence in Nellore on Thursday. Stating that these are under construction for many years due to the negligence of the previous rulers, she told the officials that farmers of Kovur constituency are facing many difficulties due to the delay.

She directed the officials to complete Malidevi drain modernisation works and construction of Mudivarthi-Mudivarthi Palem causeway within the time limit set by the government.

Irrigation SE Desha Nayak, Drainage EE Srinivasulu, DL Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Penchalayya, Penna Delta Chairman Jetty Rajagopal Reddy, TDP senior leader Duvvur Kalyan Reddy and others attended the review meeting.