Complete pending road works on a war-footing: Anam to babus

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has directed the officials to complete pending road works in Atmakur constituency under war-footing.
Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has directed the officials to complete pending road works in Atmakur constituency under war-footing.
Addressing Panchayat Raj and R& B, and Social Welfare department officials at his camp office here on Sunday, the Minister has said the government has sanctioned Rs 10.34 crore for the reconstruction of 199 roads in the constituency in the first phase. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K Pavan Kalyan are particular over developing rural areas in the State. It was proposed to inaugurate the roads by Sankranthi festival, he disclosed.
Responding to the plea of social welfare officials over sanctioning of funds to provide infrastructure facilities to social welfare hostels in the constituency, Minister Anam said the government has already sanctioned Rs 2.66 crore for the purpose and works are under progress.
Asserting that there is no funds scarcity,
Anam asked them to submit the details of the proposals, which he will forward to the district Collector.