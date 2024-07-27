Comprehensive skill development plan on anvil for youth employment

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for skill development aiming at youth employment.

The committee meeting was held at the Collectorate on Friday to discuss the district’s skill development action plans. During the meeting, the Collector emphasised the importance of aligning skill development programmes with the aspirations of the youth. He directed officials from various departments, including Industries, Employment and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), to identify in-demand courses within the district.

“Opportunities in large, medium, and small industries have already been mapped out. We must focus on providing industry-based skill training and organising job fairs to connect skilled youth with employment opportunities”, said Dr Venkateswar.

The Collector stressed the need to collaborate with major industries, companies and business organisations to tailor skill training programmes to their specific needs, ensuring that trained individuals are placed in suitable jobs. He also proposed the development of an app to streamline skill training efforts, connecting companies with business organisations and facilitating job placements for youth.

In addition to targeting recent graduates, the plan includes training for various trades such as electricians, wiremen, motor mechanics, plumbers, masons and carpenters. The goal is to provide comprehensive training that leads to self-employment or direct job placements.

District Skill Development Committee Convenor and DRDA PD Prabhavathi, District Industries officer Pratap Reddy, JDM APIIC, Regional Skill Development Officer N Shyamohan, District Skill Development officer R Lokanatham, representatives from Sri Padmavati and Sri Venkateswara Universities, LDM Viswanatha Reddy, District Employment officer Gopi Krishna and others attended the meeting.

