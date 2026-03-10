Concerns grow over firecracker storage in Chittoor, Tirupati dists

Tirupati: The safety of fireworks manufacturing and storage facilities has come under the limelight in the aftermath of the recent explosion at a firecracker unit in Kakinada, raising concerns over monitoring and enforcement of safety norms in parts of Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Although the firecracker trade operates under clearly defined regulations, a number of accidents reported in the region over the past few years have pointed to gaps in oversight. Officials say identifying unauthorised storage facilities and ensuring regular inspections of licensed units remain key challenges.

Several serious incidents have been recorded in recent years. In May 2023, three people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing and storage unit near Kuvvakolli village in Varadaiahpalem mandal. Later, on March 19, 2024, six workers died in a blast at a firecracker warehouse in Sullurupeta. On August 23, 2024, a couple lost their lives after an explosion occurred in a house where firecrackers were being stored illegally at Maredpalle in Gangavaram mandal. Officials say these incidents underline the dangers of storing explosive materials in residential areas. Fire safety officials note that inspections often become more intensive only after accidents or during festival seasons such as Deepavali. A senior officer said routine checks throughout the year are necessary as fireworks and explosive materials are highly sensitive.

Safety regulations stipulate that firecracker manufacturing units must be located at least 45 metres away from houses, roads and other populated areas. Separate sheds are required for manufacturing, storage, drying and display, with a minimum distance of 10 metres between each shed. Only trained workers are permitted to handle explosive materials and insurance coverage for them is mandatory.

Warehouses are also required to maintain fire extinguishers, adequate water sources and clear access for fire engines. The surroundings must be free of dry vegetation to reduce fire hazards. However, officials say these norms are not always followed strictly, particularly in smaller units or temporary storage facilities.

Fire safety personnel say they often find firecrackers stored close to residential areas or in buildings lacking basic safety measures, which increases the risk of accidents. While monitoring licensed units is relatively easier, detecting unauthorised storage and small-scale manufacturing remains difficult as such activities are often carried out discreetly.

In Chittoor and Tirupati districts, most traders procure fireworks from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. Officials said only 12 traders across the two districts currently hold licences for year-round storage and trade, while others are granted temporary licences ahead of the Deepavali season.

Manufacturing with raw explosive material is permitted to a few licensed units in Puttur and Venkatagiri, where production is limited to handling up to 15 kilograms of material.