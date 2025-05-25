Concrete steps emphasised towards building ‘Vikasit Anakapalli district’

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district could not achieve the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Jal Jeevan Mission was carried out during 2019-24 without long-term water resources, pointed out chairman of the Twenty Points Programme Implementation Lanka Dinakar.

At a review meeting held in Anakapalli district on the progress made in implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, projects and issues related to infrastructure in the presence of District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu, Urban Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation chairman Peela Govind, among others, Lanka Dinakar said despite the statistics indicating that the previous government started 2,282 works between 2019-24 with an estimate of Rs 893.11 crore, 1085 works worth Rs.690.95 crore were completed and 784 works are in progress. However, he raised doubts about the quality of the works completed.

“The activities carried out in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vikasita Bharat 2047’ and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘Swarnandhra 2047’ will be carried out by the officials here with an aim of overcoming the current challenges in the district and transforming it as ‘VikasitAnakapalle district’,” he stated.

Speaking about the TIDCO houses, the officials informed that of the 6,184 houses allotted, a total of 3,688 houses have been completed, while loans have been sanctioned to 1,784 beneficiaries. Further, they added that 2,146 beneficiary families are residing in the total houses completed so far and Rs.38.27 crore will be required to complete the rest of the 2,496 houses.

For tourism development in the district, Lanka Dinakar mentioned that there are Buddhist houses and stupas in Bojjanna Konda that can attract Buddhist monks from all over the world. “There are famous Hindu temples and beaches that attract international and national tourists, and reservoirs that attract local tourists.

There is a good scope to increase tourist footfall, especially by way of promoting the Etikoppaka toys. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned these dolls and our state’s statue made in Etikoppaka in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day have to be brought to the limelight,” the chairman of the Twenty Points Programme Implementation emphasised.

The meeting focused on the material component of the Employment Guarantee Scheme, the irregularities that occurred during 2019-24, the current implementation, implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, development of the tourism sector, work towards creating an Anakapalli brand image for the production of organic jaggery to be used as an alternative to sugar, etc.,