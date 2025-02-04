  • Menu
Conduct Shivaratri on a grand scale

Temple Committee Chairman Karanam Ramanandan with MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna in Hindupur on Monday

Hindupur: MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna told Temple Committee Chairman Karanam Ramanandan to make all arrangements to organise Maha Shivaratri in a grand manner without any problems.

Chairman Ramanandan met Balakrishna at the MLA’s office on Monday and discussed about temple development and invited him to participate in Shivaratri celebrations. The MLA said that several development works of the temple have already brought to the attention of the government.

