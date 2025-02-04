Live
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
- Digi Yatra platform reaches 1 crore users
Just In
Conduct Shivaratri on a grand scale
Highlights
MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna told Temple Committee Chairman Karanam Ramanandan to make all arrangements to organise Maha Shivaratri in a grand manner without any problems.
Hindupur: MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna told Temple Committee Chairman Karanam Ramanandan to make all arrangements to organise Maha Shivaratri in a grand manner without any problems.
Chairman Ramanandan met Balakrishna at the MLA’s office on Monday and discussed about temple development and invited him to participate in Shivaratri celebrations. The MLA said that several development works of the temple have already brought to the attention of the government.
Next Story