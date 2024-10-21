  • Menu
Conference on fertility care held in Tirupati

Dr Jyothi C Budi, Dr Suneetha Sadhu and others at the conference on fertility innovations in Tirupati on Sunday

Tirupati: Ferty9, in collaboration with the Tirupati Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society, conducted a medical conference in Tirupati on Sunday. The conference highlighted the latest techniques and best practices to improve patient outcomes in fertility care.

The well-structured modules at the medical conference equipped doctors with the tools they need to address this demand, ensuring they remain updated on the latest innovations in reproductive medicine.

Over 130 gynaecologists and IVF specialists from the two Telugu states attended the conference. The conference featured a series of insightful sessions and case study discussions led by some of the nation’s most respected fertility specialists. Key topics included advances in IVF techniques, fertility preservation options, the role of genetic screening in improving outcomes and patient-centered approaches to fertility care.

“As fertility treatment continues to evolve, it’s crucial for us to stay at the forefront of these advancements. These learning sessions are a key step in disseminating new insights and techniques in the field of reproductive medicine”, said Dr Jyothi C Budi, Medical Director, Ferty9 Fertility center.

Dr Suneetha Sadhu, Dr Deepthi Damodara, Dr Bharathi, Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, Dr PA Chandrasekharan and others also spoke on the occasion.

