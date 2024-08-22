Cong activists to stage protests at ED offices today

Vijayawada : AICC official spokesperson and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud said on Wednesday that the Congress party would stage protests near the offices of the Enforcement Directorates in the country on August 22 demanding the removal of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch.

Speaking to the media at the APCC office here on Wednesday, the former MP said the Congress party will be staging protests in connection with the allegations levelled by the Hindenburg report.

He said the Congress party is also demanding the formation of the JPC to probe into the allegations leveled against the Adani Group and investments made by the LIC and other banks.

He said the Congress has given a call for the protests across India against the misuse of investigative agencies in the country to secure Adani monopolies in ports, airports, cement and other critical sectors. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using SEBI as fuel to save his best friend Adani.