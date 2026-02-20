Cong blames Jagan, Naidu for mounting debt

Narasaraopet: Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila alleged that the state has accumulated a debt of Rs 11 lakh crore under the administrations of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu. She criticised YSRCP chief Jagan, CM Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, accusing them of neglecting the welfare of the poor.

She addressed the Rachabanda programme held in Narasaraopet and Velpur near Vinukonda of Palandu district on Thursday.

She alleged that leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are attempting to weaken or remove the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). She said the Congress government had launched the scheme to provide livelihoods to millions and accused the BJP of trying to dilute its impact.

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining Gandhi’s ideals by attempting to alter the employment guarantee scheme. She raised the state capital issue, stating that Amaravati is receiving loans instead of grants and that Andhra Pradesh still lacks a fully developed capital.