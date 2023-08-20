Congress announces CWC members list, Raghuveera Reddy from AP gets place

Ahead of elections in the next year fir parliament, the India National Congress has announced the list of Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is a highest decision-making body. The committee consists of a total of 84 people, with 39 selected as members of the CWC and 18 as permanent invitees. The committee also includes 14 in-charges, nine special invitees, and four ex-officio members.

From the Telugu states, several individuals have been selected for the CWC. Former minister Raghuveera Reddy from Andhra Pradesh has been chosen as a member of the CWC, while T. Subbarami Reddy, K. Raju, and Damodara Rajanarsimha from the Telugu states have been appointed as permanent invitees.

Additionally, Pallamraju and Vamsichand Reddy have been selected as special invitees. Mallikarjuna Kharge, who assumed the presidency of the All India Congress last year, will lead the CWC consisting of 47 members.