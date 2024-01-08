Congress appoints coordinators for 25 LS seats in AP

Vijayawada: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed co-ordinators for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the efforts being made by the AICC to strengthen the party to face the ensuing general elections, the AICC recently convened a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders in New Delhi.

On Sunday, the AICC released the list of coordinators for the Lok Sabha constituencies. The coordinators were appointed in the backdrop of reports that Y S Sharmila will take charge as the chief of APCC. She recently joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju and other leaders convened a three-day meeting in Vijayawada and decided to strengthen the party from the grassroots level.

Following is the list of coordinators: Araku (SC) - Jagata Srinivas, Srikakulam - Meesala Subbanna, Viziangaram -Boddepalli Satyavati, Visakhapatnam - Kotturi Srinivas. Anakapalli - Sanapala Annajee Rao, Kakinada - KBR Naidu, Amalapuram (SC) - M Venkata Siva Prasad. Rajamahendravaram - M Ramakrishna, Narasapuram - Jetti Gurunadha Rao, Eluru - Kanumuri Bapiraju, Machilipatnam -Korivi Vinay Kumar. Vijayawada - D Murali Mohana Rao, Guntur - Gangisetty Uma Sankar, Narasaraopeta - V Gurunadham, Bapatla (SC) - Sripati Prakasam and Ongole - U Venkatarao Yadav. Nandyal - Bandi Jakaria, Kurnool - PM Kamalamma, Anantapuram - N Srihari Prasad, Hindupur -Shaik Sattar and Kadapa - M Sudhakar Babu. Nellore – M Rajeswara Rao, Tirupati - Shaik Nazar Ahmed, Rajampeta - N Tulasi Reddy and Chittoor- D Rambhupal Reddy. These leaders will coordinate the party activities in their respective districts.