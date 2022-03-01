Congress demands CBI probe into CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy role in Viveka murder

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should interrogate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the murder of CM's uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy.

He said in a statement released from Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday, that it clearly appeared that the Chief Minister was attempting to protect the murderers of Vivekananda Reddy.

He recalled that the CM attempted to mislead the murder case by publishing the news in his own media that Vivekananda Reddy died of a heart attack.

'When it was failed, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy attempted to put the blame on TDP leaders by describing the incident as Narasura Rakta Charitra to get political mileage from the murder. When that also did not work, he tried to get a gag order form the High Court to stop everyone from talking on the murder,' he explained.

Dt Thulasi Reddy recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded CBI inquiry in the murder before coming to power and was against the CBI probe after came to power.

Before the High Court ordered CBI to probe into the murder, the State police investigated the case for ten months and all these months, the government tried to protect the accused, he pointed out.

It may be noted that advocate Niranjan Reddy, who is the counsel for Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YCP government, is now arguing for the accused in the murder case too. Moreover, the fifth accused in the murder case, Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy, is the secretary of the YCP and he was not suspended from the party. It is abundantly clear from the statements issued by the son-in-law of Viveka, Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy to the CBI that the Chief Minister was trying to protect the accused.

In view of all these issues,

the CBI should interrogate the

chief minister to bring out the facts in the murder case, Thulasi Reddy demanded.