Congress demands withdrawal of LPG, petrol, and diesel prices hike

KADAPA: ND Vijaya Jyoti, President of the District Congress Committee, has voiced her strong opposition to the recent hike in LPG, petrol, and diesel prices announced by the central government. In a statement issued to the media, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to reverse the increases immediately, emphasising the impact on everyday consumers.

She highlighted that the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has surged by Rs. 50, particularly affecting beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and placing an additional financial strain on poor and middle-class families. Vijaya Jyoti condemned the rise in excise duties of Rs. 2 per litre on petrol and diesel, calling for the government to rescind the new surcharges.

This marks the ninth price hike in just 15 months, despite a 41 percent decline in international crude oil prices. Vijaya Jyoti criticised the government for failing to pass on these savings to the public, instead shifting the burden onto vulnerable sections of society.

She reiterated the urgent need for the prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel to be lowered and urged the government to take steps to alleviate the financial pressure caused by ongoing inflation.

Vijaya Jyoti warned that if the government fails to respond to these concerns, the Congress Party will escalate public protests throughout Kadapa district.