Congress flays spending of crores for Modi visit

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Kolanukonda Sivaji lambasted the state government for spending several hundreds of crores for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time the government was facing a cash crunch to pay salaries to the gov-ernment employees.

He said in a statement here on Monday that the Prime Minister did nothing for the betterment of the state. The Central government put up the Visakhapatnam steel plant on sale and the Prime Minister is laying the foundation stone for another steel plant in Anakapalli district.

He recalled that the Visakha steel employees have been agitating for the last 1,400 days to save the plant but the Chief Minister did not discuss the issue with the Prime Minister. PCC vice-president accused the Prime Minister with conspiring to do favours to the corporate houses. The Prime Minister handed over Rs 15,000 crore to the Karnataka steel plant where there are only 243 workers. But he is not willing to help the Visakha steel where 26,000 work-ers are toiling. The TDP-Jana Sena duo which had been supporting the NDA government at the Centre is not taking advantage of the position for the betterment of the state, he lamented.

Sivaji demanded that the Mittal steel plant should be located in Rayalaseema instead of Anakapalli and the mines should be allotted to the Visakha steel plant. He also demanded that sufficient funds should be granted to the Visakha plant and it should be merged with SAIL. Production with seven million tonnes should be started and it should be taken to 20 million in fu-ture. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister should bring pressure on the Prime Minister to announce no privatisation of the Visakha steel plant.

If these parties could not protect the interests of the state, they should come out of the alliance.



