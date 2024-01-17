Congress leader Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav flays YSRCP govt

Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, a Congress leader, criticizes the government of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the increase in farmers' suicides and hardships under the YSRCP government, accusing them of not fulfilling promises and implementing beneficial policies for farmers.

Yadav also mentioned a promise made by Narendra Modi during his election campaign to recruit two crore jobs for the unemployed every year, which he claims has not been fulfilled. He criticizes the Prime Minister for not bringing back black money as promised and accuses him of doing idol worship for political gain.

Moreover, Yadav expresses confidence that the Congress party will come to power in 2024 and calls on all Congress party supporters to return. He asserts that the NDA administration, under Modi's leadership, has made mistakes in the financial sector, resulting in job losses and increased debt for farmers. Yadav claims that Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country for farmer debts and suicides, criticizing the YSRCP government for not properly addressing these issues.

The statement was made during a press conference at the Congress Party office and was attended by various Congress leaders, including Nandyal Parliamentary District DCC President Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav.