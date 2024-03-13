Congress leader Sriramulu flays TDP for joining in NDA

Gundlakunta Sriramulu, a prominent member of the Congress party, held a press conference at the party office on Tuesday where he criticized the inclusion of the TDP in the BJP-led NDA as a "suicidal." Sriramulu pointed out that in 2014, TDP and Jana Sena had promised to implement all the partition promises, including special status, but the state has not seen any significant progress since then.

He questioned the reasons behind the alliance in 2014 and its dissolution in 2019, and raised concerns about the parties coming together again in 2024. Sriramulu accused the BJP of pushing the state into darkness and criticized the alliance of BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena for wanting to continue with the same destructive policies.

Sriramulu urged the people of the state to carefully evaluate the parties, their track records, and promises, and to consider supporting the Congress party, which he believes has been working for the welfare of the people. The press confe