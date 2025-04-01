Congress Party Criticizes Proposed 'Jamili Elections' as Undemocratic Move

Kadapa – In a press conference held at the Congress party district office, Dr. N. Tulasi Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member and state chief spokesperson for the Congress party, expressed strong opposition to the Modi government’s proposal to amend the Constitution for the implementation of 'Jamili elections,' or simultaneous elections across the country.

Dr. Tulasi Reddy labeled the move as a "crazy Tughlaq move," noting it as both "unfortunate and unnecessary." He highlighted that the proposal requires five significant constitutional amendments that necessitate a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which he believes is unattainable for the ruling NDA coalition, currently short of numbers in both houses.

Addressing claims made by BJP leaders that simultaneous elections would reduce government election expenses and minimize the disruption caused by the election code of conduct, Dr. Tulasi Reddy countered, stating that election expenditures represent a mere 0.0001 percent of the total budget of central and state governments. He emphasized that such spending is vital for maintaining democracy. Furthermore, he insisted that the electoral code does not impede development, allowing the introduction of new programs with the approval of the Election Commission.

Critiquing the slogan 'one nation, one election,' the Congress leader warned that this could lead to the erosion of democracy and the rise of a dictatorial regime. He questioned how a government unable to implement simultaneous elections in a large state like Uttar Pradesh could successfully conduct them nationwide, citing that even developed nations like the United States do not hold joint elections.

In addition to his remarks on electoral reforms, Dr. Tulasi Reddy expressed concern regarding the state government's new initiative titled P-Four Weapon on Poverty. He raised suspicions about potential quid pro quo arrangements, suggesting that wealthy industrialists might exploit the program for personal gain.

Citing historical precedents, he referenced a poverty eradication program introduced by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, which significantly reduced the percentage of families living below the poverty line. He argued that if implemented correctly, the current program could have a similar positive impact on reducing poverty.

The former Rajya Sabha member concluded by advising the government to ensure safeguards that prevent the P4 policy from leading to unethical practices. The press conference was attended by several local Congress leaders, including Kadapa Assembly Coordinator Bandi Jakaraiah, former PCC General Secretary Abdul Sattar, and other district officials.