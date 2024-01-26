Live
- Tension deepens between Nitish, Tejashwi amid new govt rumours
- Enhancement in allocation of PM-Kisan, MGNREGS a possibility to provide relief to rural economy
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ new song shows a glimpse into ruthless nature of protagonist
- ‘C 202’ showcases their stellar cast in first look poster
- Protein from mosquitoes could help control dengue virus infection
- Bengal Guv promises to intervene after police deny permission to Rahul’s Nyay Yatra event
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team treats with a stunning poster
- Students carry 75-meter-long India flag
- Sitharaman, team giving finishing touches as Interim Budget enters last lap
- KLH Hyderabad Celebrates Republic Day
Just In
Congress party leaders participate in Republic Day Celebrations
The 75th Republic Day celebrations were grandly held at the District Congress Party office under the leadership of the party president, Rajdhani Rammohan Garu.
The 75th Republic Day celebrations were grandly held at the District Congress Party office under the leadership of the party president, Rajdhani Rammohan Garu. He said that all of us should travel towards the aspirations of the leaders of that day, so that the country will be safe.
On this occasion, Seva Dal State Coordinator Kammulu Krishna, State Representative Buradagunda Kranti District Congress General Secretary Gaud Rangababu District Secretary Dandu Boina Chandrasekhar Block to Congress Presidents Lanka Rammohan Nagar Congress President Secretary Pratapa Bala Venkata Subrahmanya Sharma President Women Leader Kavuru Lavanya Kosuru Chandrakantham Congress Party Vice President Sade Babu Prasad Senior Congress Leaders Dasari Ramprasad Komm Prasad CD Congress Secretary KSN Murthy Sevadal Subbarao and others participated and shared sweets.