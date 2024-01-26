  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Congress party leaders participate in Republic Day Celebrations

Congress party leaders participate in Republic Day Celebrations
x
Highlights

The 75th Republic Day celebrations were grandly held at the District Congress Party office under the leadership of the party president, Rajdhani Rammohan Garu.

The 75th Republic Day celebrations were grandly held at the District Congress Party office under the leadership of the party president, Rajdhani Rammohan Garu. He said that all of us should travel towards the aspirations of the leaders of that day, so that the country will be safe.

On this occasion, Seva Dal State Coordinator Kammulu Krishna, State Representative Buradagunda Kranti District Congress General Secretary Gaud Rangababu District Secretary Dandu Boina Chandrasekhar Block to Congress Presidents Lanka Rammohan Nagar Congress President Secretary Pratapa Bala Venkata Subrahmanya Sharma President Women Leader Kavuru Lavanya Kosuru Chandrakantham Congress Party Vice President Sade Babu Prasad Senior Congress Leaders Dasari Ramprasad Komm Prasad CD Congress Secretary KSN Murthy Sevadal Subbarao and others participated and shared sweets.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X