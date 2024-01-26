Congress party leaders participate in Republic Day Celebrations

The 75th Republic Day celebrations were grandly held at the District Congress Party office under the leadership of the party president, Rajdhani Rammohan Garu. He said that all of us should travel towards the aspirations of the leaders of that day, so that the country will be safe.

On this occasion, Seva Dal State Coordinator Kammulu Krishna, State Representative Buradagunda Kranti District Congress General Secretary Gaud Rangababu District Secretary Dandu Boina Chandrasekhar Block to Congress Presidents Lanka Rammohan Nagar Congress President Secretary Pratapa Bala Venkata Subrahmanya Sharma President Women Leader Kavuru Lavanya Kosuru Chandrakantham Congress Party Vice President Sade Babu Prasad Senior Congress Leaders Dasari Ramprasad Komm Prasad CD Congress Secretary KSN Murthy Sevadal Subbarao and others participated and shared sweets.