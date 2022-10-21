Congress strongly opposes VSP privatisation: Rahul Gandhi

Yemmiganaur (Kurnool): Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Congress party totally opposes the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The Congress would extend full support if a nation-wide agitation is taken up on the issue, he said. The Congress leader also described the Centre's decision to privatise LIC as a senseless decision.

Rahul Gandhi resumed his third day yatra in AP as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Banavasi in Yemmiganaur mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday.

This is the 43rd day since the start of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanya Kumari in Tamil Nadu State. The Yatra which started from Banavasi in Yemmiganaur mandal has continued up to Kalludeva Kunta village in the mandal touching Mugati and Halaharvi villages. Throughout his Padayatra, the residents of concerned villages gave a rousing welcome to Rahul Gandhi. Scores of people also walked with the Congress leader expressing solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

After resuming his Yatra from Kalludeva Kunta, several leaders of various organisations met Rahul Gandhi and poured in the issues the Andhra Pradesh is facing.

The leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshna Porata Committee, Pratyaka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadana Samiti, AP unemployed youth, LIC employees and activists of MRPS participated in the Padayatra.

Responding to the SC categorisation, Rahul Gandhi said that he would respond after studying the issue.

Since the start of his yatra from Banavasi and upto Kalludeva Kunta, people in large numbers thronged to see Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, the final day of the four-day Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district, the Yatra will start from Kalludeva Kunta and will come to an end at Madhavaram village in Mantralayam mandal. During the halt at Mantralayam, Rahul Gandhi will have darshan of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy and will interact with seer Subhudendrateertulu.

Senior Congress leadersDigvijay Singh, Jayram Ramesh, Pallam Raju, Kanumuri Bapi Raju and PCC president S Sailajanath participated in the Padayatra.