Congress to build anti-BJP alliance in AP

Vijayawada: APCC working president Janga Gowtham said that the BJP-led Central government has been betraying the AP people for the past nine years and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cheated the people of the State by not implementing the assurances of Special Category Status, Visakha Railway Zone, Vijayawada - Visakha - Tirupati Metro Rail and AP Reorganisation Act.

In view of BJP national president JP Nadda visit to Sri Kalahasti on June 10 and Home Minister Amit Shah visit to Visakhapatnam on June 11, APCC working president J Gowtham conducted a press meet at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Tuesday to explain the injustice done by the Central government towards the AP.

Criticising that the Central government has been cheating the AP people by telling lies for the past nine years, the Congress leader demanded both the Central and State governments to release a joint white paper on the assistance given to the AP for the past four years by the Central government. He said that in the context of YSRCP and TDP seeking an alliance with BJP in the State, Congress is working to set up an anti-BJP alliance.

Referring to the strengthening of the party in the State, Gowtham said coordination committees are being formed in each Assembly constituency across the State with party important cadres as Congress does not have an in-charge system for the Assembly constituencies. He also said that the party would appoint new committees at mandal level, district and State levels.

City president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao, AICC members Meesala Rajeswara Rao, Korivi Vinay Kumar, Gurunadham, Mannam Rajasekhar, Jandyala Shastri, Balu Tumati and others also present at the press meet.