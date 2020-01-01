Trending :
Congress trying to create panic on CAA, NRC: BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana

Kadapa: BJP state president K Lakshminarayana alleged that Congress party is hatching a conspiracy along with other parties for creating panic situation in the country.

Addressing party functionaries at Proddatur in the district on Tuesday, he said that Citizen Ship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not against any religion or community. The BJP leader said it is unfortunate that Congress party is trying to disturb communal harmony by magnifying these two bills for gaining political advantage.

He said that to bring awareness among the public over CAA and NRC, BJP has decided to conduct awareness camps across the country. BJP National working president JP Nadda will be visiting the district on 4th January to participate in a rally in support of the bills. Party leaders C Adinarayana Reddy, Satyakumar, K Srinath Reddy and others were present.

