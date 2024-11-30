Cong’s Constitution awareness programme to continue till Jan 26

Maddipadu(Prakasam district): The Congress Santhanuthalapadu Assembly coordinator Palaparthi Vijesh Raj announced that they were going to continue the Constitution awareness programmes until January 26 to educate people about the significance of the Constitution and highlight the NDA government’s constitutional violations.

The Congress party leadership including former Union minister JD Seelam and APCC general secretary Gaddam Paul Vijay Kumar conducted the Santhanuthalapadu constituency-level meeting at Maddipadu on Friday and discussed the strategy to strengthen the party’s organisational structure in the upcoming days.

Addressing the meeting, Seelam said they should form the mandal-level committees within a month. He formed an ad-hoc five-member committee to visit villages in Maddipadu mandal and collect details of party workers by December 11, for selection into the mandal committee.

Seelam emphasised the importance of allied party units like SC, ST, and BC Cells, and assured opportunities for dedicated workers. He highlighted voting irregularities, citing a Maharashtra example where recorded votes contradicted villagers’ claims.

Palaparthi Vijesh Raj announced plans to protest the Ongole Dairy issue, seeking to revert its registration to benefit 35,000 dairy farmers. He also reiterated Rahul Gandhi’s call for a comprehensive caste census to assess the socio-economic progress of marginalized communities.

Congress party Bapatla district vice-president Krishnayya, senior leaders Tummala Subbarao, Pulipati Raghavulu, Natte Subbarao, Velpula Venkateswarlu, Devarakonda Nageswara Rao and other leaders attended the meeting.