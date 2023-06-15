Conscious people should participate in politics: Pawan Kalyan

Rajamahendravaram: Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has called for everyone to participate in politics regardless of their good intentions, saying that if conscious people do not participate in politics, anarchy will prevail.

He said that the YSRCP harassed some people by abusing government systems for raising issues and saying problems, and the idea of ​​Janavani was born from such real incidents.

Janavani programme was organized in Pithapuram on Thursday. More than 130 applications were received from various communities in this program. Later, Pawan Kalyan spoke to the media. He said that Varahi Vijayatra was undertaken to bring change in AP politics. He criticized that even though the state is divided and our region is suffering economically due to many losses, the leaders here are irresponsible and indulge in caste politics leaving the development of the state. He said that we should have regional unity and development of Andhra should be the only goal. They appealed to leave caste differences. They said that hills and mounds have been looted and mud in ponds is also being dug up and looted in the name of Pudika.

He expressed his grief that there are no industries and jobs in Andhra Pradesh and even the electricity charges have been increased to work from home. Everyone wants to condemn the rulers who are messing up people's lives. He said that the complaints received in Janavani will be sent to the respective departments and efforts will be made to solve the respective problems.

Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that he is doing serious politics and is not throwing inappropriate words at anyone. He said that he is working for a good change as committed. JSP leaders Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, and others participated.