Conspiracy against my govt, alleges CM

Vijayawada/Srikakulam: A ‘star’ war has begun between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila who has recently taken over as the APCC president. Though they were the main star campaigners for the YSRCP in the 2019 Assembly elections, they are now drawing swords against each other.

Speaking at a public meeting in Uravakonda after transferring Rs 6,395 crore under YSR Aasara scheme benefitting 79 lakh women across the state, the Chief Minister said a massive conspiracy was on to defeat the YSRCP and for that the TDP has created a team of “star campaigners.”

Jagan alleged that TDP chief N Chandababu Naidu has some leaders (hinting at Y S Sharmila) who have just joined the Congress which had bifurcated the state illogically and done injustice to the residual state of Andhra Pradesh.

“Another star campaigner is Naidu’s sister-in-law who is TDP chief’s covert in the BJP and foster son Pawan Kalyan aided by media baron Ramoji Rao and two other Telugu channels besides some pseudo intellectuals are conspiring against his government,” said Jagan, adding that all these star campaigners want to give Naidu a new lease of life though he had done nothing for the state.

Jagan said for the YSRCP, the star campaigners were the beneficiaries of his welfare schemes. He said if his star campaigners commit the mistake of voting for the TDP, they will lose the welfare schemes as the Opposition will scrap them. “Your vote for the YSRCP is not just a vote for Jagan as Chief Minister but vote for your welfare,” he said. The Chief Minister said he is dependent only on the people and God and the people have to take upon the responsibility of defeating the TDP and its allies in the elections.Echoing similar feelings, YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy said Sharmila was a new entrant into AP politics. She should go round the state and see the development the government had done. Roads and buildings alone are not development.

She should know what all welfare schemes the government had taken up. She should also learn to speak respectfully, he added.

Reacting to it, Sharmila who travelled by an APSRTC bus in Srikakulam on Tuesday said that it appears YSRCP leaders are unhappy that she was referring to the CM as Jagan Reddy. “Henceforth, I will refer to him as Jagananna garu.”

She challenged Subba Reddy to come for a debate on the development in the state in the last five years. She said: “Either you tell me the place and time, or I will decide the place and time.”