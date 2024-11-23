Constable found dead with bullet injury

Guntur: A police constable G Srinivasa Rao (50), on escort duty was found unconscious with a bullet injury on the head in a police jeep at Sampath Nagar in Guntur city on Friday at 2.30 pm.

He was immediately shifted to the GGH for treatment where doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Based on the jeep driver Swamy’s complaint, Lalapet police registered a case and took up investigation.

On getting the post-mortem report, the police officials will get details whether he died due to gun misfire or committed suicide.

Guntur East DSP Abdul Azeez said the deceased Srinivasa Rao had no family problems. The police officials are also conducting an inquiry.