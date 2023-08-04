Constable wife murders her husband with her paramour

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MVP police solved the murder case of constable Ramesh Kumar and confirmed that his wife Shivani plotted the murder plan.

Briefing the case details here on Friday, City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma said the investigation revealed that Shivani along with her paramour killed her husband. The constable’s wife lodged a complaint with MVP police that her husband died during his sleep. After examining the body, the police raised doubts and registered it as a suspicious death case three days ago.

The cops noticed that there were no injuries and the body was sent for the postmortem. In the postmortem report, it was found that Ramesh died from suffocation and hence the case was investigated further, the CP mentioned.

The CP informed that the accused captured a video three days ago while he was drinking alcohol. Her paramour Rama Rao was waiting outside. Later, they killed the constable by strangling him with a pillow but presented it as a natural death, Thrivikrama Varma explained and added that Shivani helped Ramesh in the process by holding her husband’s legs tight.

It is learnt that Shivani engaged a person Neela to have her husband murdered for Rs.1 lakh as supari. The CP said there were many quarrels between the husband and wife in the past few months over Shivani's affair with car driver Rama Rao.

The CP said that Shivani had quarrels with her parents also. He said there were arrested in the case, including Shivani as A1, her paramour Rama Rao as A2 and Neela as A3 were arrested.