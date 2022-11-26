Constitution a living document: Sisodia

Guntur: Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia said the Indian Constitution is often called a living document as it is amenable to amendments to suit the changing needs of the society and the people.

He delivered the keynote address on theme 'The Philosophy of Indian Constitution', at 73rd Constitution Day celebrations organised in Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Friday. The celebrations were organised by Dr BR Ambedkar Chair of the University in association with Dr BR Ambedkar Foundation of New Delhi under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sisodia said generally the Constitution is taken for granted by the people as they run their affairs smoothly, without knowing the efforts that went into making the Constitution. Citing the example of the neighbouring country that gained freedom along with India, he said that they could bring out their Constitution only after nine years, whereas the Indian Constitution was adopted just within three years after independence.

He said that our Constitution is the source of the power that we all enjoy today as it guarantees

the fundamental rights to all its citizens, on the lines of our ancient principles like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Satyameva Jayate, Sarva jana hitaya-Sarva jana sukhaya and others.

Sisodia said that the history has taken a full circle with a person of Indian origin now heading the government in the United Kingdom, which once ruled us. He exhorted the university students to keep up with the reputation of Acharya Nagarjuna, the best philosopher in the world, after whom the University was named.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Raja Sekhar presided over the function. Rector Prof P Varaprasada Murthy, Dr BR Ambedkar Chair Prof Y Ashok Kumar, Registrar Prof B Karuna, Principal of University College of Arts, Commerce & Law Prof Ch Swaroop Rani and others participated in the programme.