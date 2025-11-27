Constitution Day celebrated on a grand scale

Nellore: The administration has celebrated 76th Constitution Day on a grand scale across the district on Wednesday. At the Collectorate and I&PR office, Joint Collector Venkateswarlu and Deputy Director P Venugopala Reddy, respectively, administered a pledge to staff, reaffirming their duties as responsible citizens. SP Ajitha Vejendla led a similar pledge at district police office, focusing on safeguarding society.

Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice-Chancellor Allam Srinivasulu, speaking at a joint program with Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), urged a renewed commitment to constitutional duties to build a developed India. He stressed that special programmes should be held every November 26 for 18-year-olds to boost their constitutional and democratic awareness.

CBC spokesperson P Harikrishna noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 26 as Constitution Day (‘Samvidhan Diwas’) to commemorate the adoption of Constitution and honor its architect Dr BR Ambedkar. VSU Registrar Dr K Sunitha, Principal Professor Vijaya, District Sainik Welfare Officer G Harikrishna, District Youth Officer A Mahendra Reddy, Dr P Chenchu Reddy and others participated in this programme.