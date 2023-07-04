Construction labourer dies after falling from fifth floor in Tirupati

Tirupati: In a tragic incident took place in Pudipattu of the Tirupati city, a construction labourer died after accidentally falling from the fifth floor. The incident took place at a building under construction in Pudipatla Gram Panchayat of Tirupati Rural Mandal.

The police have identified the deceased of belonging to Rudrakota, Kavali mandal of Potti Sriramulu district. Balaji, who came as a labourer for the construction of a house, slipped while doing work on the fifth floor. Immediately after the accident, Balaji was rushed to RUIA Hospital for treatment. However, Balaji died while receiving treatment.

The body was taken to the mortuary for postmortem. Tirupati Rural Police registered a case and took up the investigation.