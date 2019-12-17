Construction of berths in Krishnapatnam port begins at Krishnapatnam port

Nellore: The construction works of berths along the Buckingham Canal at Krishnapatnam port is in full swing. Already three berths have been completed in the northwest so far, and cement loading and crude oil exportation are being done. Along the canal, new small ships and coastguard ships are being built.

A total of 17 berths are serving in the East, West and South. Concrete works have been undertaken to make exports and imports with jet speed. The ships carrying palm oil and other oils are currently being retained in the area.

Upon completing the new berths, there are possibilities of medium-sized boats, which are kept at a distance from shore would make its operations at the shore. The port authorities are taking steps to complete all the work in the next three months.