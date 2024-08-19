Construction of International Cricket Stadium likely to be completed next year

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Sunday announced that the International Cricket Stadium being constructed in Mangalagiri of Guntur district will be ready by next year to host cricket matches.

He inspected the cricket stadium on Sunday evening and expressed displeasure over the poor quality of works. Later, briefing the media the MP said the stadium construction works were fully neglected in the YSRCP rule and construction works will be resumed in three months.

He said some legal issues have to be resolved to resume the cricket stadium construction works. He hoped the legal hurdles will be cleared in three months and efforts will be initiated in this regard.

Chinni said people in the capital region strongly wish that the International Cricket Stadium must be completed at the earliest. He said during the past five years, the construction works were halted. He inspected the galleries and stated the inexperience of the contractor is clearly visible in the construction of the stadium.

The construction company’s legal case is in the court and the legal issues should be resolved, he added. He also found fault with the construction of the dressing rooms, restrooms, referee and analyst rooms and these rooms should be rebuilt.

The MP said some alterations should be made for viewing the match from the gallery and these works will be handed over to a consultancy.

He said an apex body will be formed soon and its meeting will be held on September 8.

He said the apex body will take decisions to resolve the pending issues. The MP said he visited the stadium to see the construction and pending works.

He announced that the State government will promote cricket in the State and new stadiums will be constructed and cricket academies will be formed in some parts of the State.

He said infrastructure facilities like drinking water supply and connecting roads will be completed at the earliest. Guntur District Cricket Association president Ramana Murthy, secretary Ramesh, Mangalagiri central zone academy chairman Purushottam and others were present.