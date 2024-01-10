Construction works of a barrage ar Swarnamukhi River inspected by PAC

The Parliament Standing Committee of the Central Water Resources Department, along with 14 Members of Parliament, visited Srikalahasti to inspect the construction works of a barrage in the Swarnamukhi River. They were welcomed by Shri Pavithra Reddy Biyyapu, daughter of Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy. The committee inspected the embankment on both sides of the Swarnamukhi River at the irrigation office in Srikalahasti, as well as the Chembedu canal catchment area. Discussions were held with local irrigation officials regarding various issues related to the construction of the barrage.

Chairman of the Parliament Standing Committee on Water Resources, Sawabai Patel, stated that he and the 14 MPs visited to inspect the construction works of a new dam in Tirupati district and to study the technical aspects of the construction of the Swarnamukhi River dam. It was mentioned that the construction of the dam will commence soon.

Sripavitra Reddy expressed that the construction of the dam in the Swarnamukhi River will be completed within 15 months. This dam will restore the river's former glory, providing devotees from all over the country the opportunity to bathe in the holy river. Additionally, the dam will enhance the beauty of Srikalahasti and provide additional irrigation water to the surrounding areas.

Various individuals, including Sumathi, Pasala Krishnaiah Madhavi, Sudhakar, and Bharati, participated in the program.