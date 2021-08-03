Construction works yet to begin at 82 schools in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Construction of compound walls at government schools is yet to finish in Srikakulam district. The State government sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 42.07 crore for compound walls in 405 State schools across the district three years ago.

As per the schedule fixed earlier, the construction of the compound walls must be completed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

At district level, these works have to be supervised by the District Water Resources Management Agency (DWMA) as nodal agency for implementation of works under the MGNREGS.

At the time of sanction of the construction of compound walls three years ago, the State government fixed Rs 4,750 per square metre length of wall.

Later, during the current year the government revised the price as Rs 5,900 per meter by considering increased prices for all required material and labour wages. But these enhanced prices are confined only for works which were already started and not applicable to non-started works. As a result, contractors are not coming forward to finish these works fearing that they might incur loss.

Out of the total sanctioned compound walls for 405 schools, works are yet to begin for 82 schools so far. Works of remaining 323 schools are at different stages.