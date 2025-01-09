‘Continuous study needed to crack civil services’

Bhimavaram (West Godavari district) : Relentless study and understanding social and economic conditions are needed to score victory in the civil services examinations, said Joint Collector of West Godavari T Rahul Kumar Reddy.

Addressing a meeting jointly organised by SKR Engineering College women empowerment cell and NSS on ‘Civil Services Preparation Strategy and Preparation Guide’ here on Wednesday with women empowerment cell coordinator Dr P Bhuvaneswari in the chair, the Joint Collector said that the students should have considerable grip on the technological progress, ever-changing technology and changing lifestyles and environment and other issues. The students should focus on the issues published in the newspapers.

The aspiring students should also study the suggestions by the experts on the economic conditions in the State and possible solutions to the problems. “It is not limited to Civils but any competitive examinations, the candidates should focus on all these issues.”

College secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma complimented the Joint Collector for extending valuable suggestions to the students.

College Principal Dr K V Murali Krishnam Raju exhorted the students to take the competitive examinations seriously and study to achieve greater heights at the national level.

NSS coordinator Dr R Krishna Chaitanya also spoke. Later, Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma felicitated Joint Collector Rahul Kumar Reddy.