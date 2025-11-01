Live
Contributions of Alwar Das recalled
Visakhapatnam: Walkers International was founded by Alwar Das in 1986 with a motto 'Naduvu-Nadipinchu' (walk, encourage others to walk), recalled SP Ravindra, former president of Walkers International.
Marking the 95th birth anniversary of Alwar Das here on Friday, he mentioned that the club expanded to over 2.25 lakh members with 1,600 branches in the country and overseas.
Ravindra said that the club has been organising a number of social service activities while ensuring that its members maintain health.
He mentioned that in 1978, Alwar Das established three educational institutions as the then education minister, and the organisation grew to 32 educational institutions guiding thousands of students.
Later, a rally was organised by the members of Walkers International, affiliated Walkers Clubs.
The heads of the institutions Vijaya Ravindra, Rajendra, K Arun Kumar, Walkers International trustee AHN Venkata Rao, professors Balamohan Das, and Krishna Mohan were present.