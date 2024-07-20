  • Menu
Control rooms set up at Vizag collectorate

Highlights

Visakhapatnam : The Visakhapatnam district administration has set up control rooms on Friday to reach out for information as rain continues to lash the city.

District collector MN Harendhira Prasad informed that cyclone control rooms have been set up at the collectorate as heavy rains continue in the district for the past two days.

The control room at the collectorate can be contacted by dialling 0891 - 2590102, 0891 - 2590100.

Further, the collector said that people can access information about the situation by contacting the control room phone numbers, including the latest situation pertaining to rains in rural and urban areas.

Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash Visakhapatnam even on Friday. Following the influence of low pressure over the central and north Bay of Bengal, rainfall is predicted to continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

