Convert crises into opportunities, Lokesh advises students

Vijayawada: Minister for HRD, Information and Technology and Communications Nara Lokesh called upon students to be bold in life. “Success and failures will be always there in life. One should not lose heart even if one must face failure at any point of time in one’s life. With determination and self-confidence, any crisis can be converted into an opportunity,” he advised the students.

Giving his own example, Lokesh said when he lost the elections in 2019, he was badly trolled on social media, his rivals made fun of him and called him names but that made him more determined to succeed where he lost, and he worked hard at the ground level and won the hearts of the people who gave him a thumping victory.

Launching the mid-day meal scheme at Pyakapuram Junior college, Lokesh said his advice to all students is never lose courage. They should become game changers in society. The HR Minister said that the alliance government wants the students to be kept away from politics till they complete their studies. He said the government wants the students to take inspiration from great personalities and hence had named all schemes after them.

Recalling the great services of Dokka Seetamma, he said the government named the mid-day meal scheme after her.

Lokesh said the government had noticed that certain inequalities were being projected between men and women in textbooks. “Women are no less than men and the feeling of equality between genders must begin from school level. The government will ensure that this happens,” he said.

He said the midday meals would benefit 1.48 lakh students studying in 475 government junior colleges in the state. He also interacted with the students and replied to their queries.

Lokesh urged the students to become job creators and not job seekers. He said dedication and commitment are the key to success.

Lokesh said that he gave instructions to the educational institutions that school or college students should not attend any government programmes. The HRD minister said the government has started efforts to change curriculum from KG to PG and added that question bank, model papers and guides will be distributed to the students to help them fare better. He appealed to students to keep away from the menace of drugs.