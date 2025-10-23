Live
Coordinated action stressed in view of rain threat
- Collector Shyam Prasad urges people to stay vigilant
- People advised to postpone travel, avoid low-lying areas
Puttaparthi: With the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a depression, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued warnings of moderate to heavy rainfall across Rayalaseema, particularly in Sri Sathya Sai district. District Collector A. Shyam Prasad has instructed all departments to remain on high alert 24/7 and ensure public safety.
Addressing officials from the Revenue and Irrigation Departments at a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, the Collector emphasised the need for advance preparedness and coordinated action to prevent loss of life, livestock, or property. He advised residents to postpone travel, avoid low-lying areas, rivers, streams, and old or dilapidated buildings, and refrain from taking shelter under trees or hoardings during heavy rains.
The Collector directed irrigation officials to monitor vulnerable embankments and water bodies, undertake emergency repairs, and clear blockages in drains and culverts. Municipal and Panchayat Raj officers were asked to identify and address water stagnation points in low-lying areas.
A 24/7 Command Control Room has been established at the Puttaparthi Collectorate to respond to rainfall-related emergencies. Citizens can report incidents or seek assistance by contacting 08555-289039.
Joint Collector Mourya Bharadwaj, in-charge DRO Surya Narayana Reddy, and senior irrigation officials attended the review meeting.