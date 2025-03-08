Cops conduct rally

Nellore: As part of the ongoing International Women’s Day celebrations, the police department took out a rally in the city on Friday.

Additional SP(Admin) Ch Soujanya flagged off the rally at Umesh Chandra Meeting Hall, which was proceeded through KVR Petrol Bunk, MGB Mall and concluded at Parade Grounds. Students from various schools and women participated in the rally. Students performed a flash mob dance at MGB Mall.

SP G Krishnakanth has said the aim of conducting flash mob dance is to create self-confidence among women. He said that everyone must treat women with utmost respect and provide them top place in the society.

Earlier police department has conducted awareness camp to students on various issues like disadvantages with mobile phones if properly not utilised, using unauthorised Apps, unwanted conversations with outside persons through mobile phones, etc and advised them to concentrate on studies to get a bright future.