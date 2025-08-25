Cops conduct search operations, seize 117 motor cycles, 7 autos

Nellore: As part of efforts in regulating various crimes, about 100 cops headed by Additional SP CH Soujanya conducted cardon search operations at Nawabpet, Wood House Sangam, Balaji Nagar, Vedayapalem areas in the wee hours of Sunday.

During the operations, police have seized 117 motorcycles, 7 autos without having proper documents.

Speaking the occasion, the ASP said that in view of identifying old offenders, law breakers, police conducting searches in various parts of the district.

The ASP urged the people to inform the police whenever new persons roaming under suspicious circumstances at their areas.