Cops conduct surprise inspections at hotels across dist

Vizianagaram: Amid escalating tensions at India-Pakistan border, the Vizianagaram district police have intensified security measures across the region. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal said that in a coordinated operation involving police officers, staff, bomb and dog squads, surprise inspections were conducted on Friday in key areas of the district including coastal regions, railway stations, bus stands, hotels, and lodges.

As part of these operations, police inspected 91 lodges across 55 locations to identify suspicious individuals. The authorities checked fingerprints and verified identification documents of those staying in lodges and hotels, with special focus on detecting foreign nationals, who may have entered the district under dubious circumstances.

Jindal emphasised that the police were actively working to track down suspicious individuals and prevent any potential threats. The inspections extended to 14 railway stations and several bus terminals, where platforms, restrooms, passenger luggage, and parcels were thoroughly checked by bomb and dog squads.

During the extensive vehicle checks, police inspected 1,088 vehicles, seized 10 vehicles for violating legal norms, and issued e-challans for Motor Vehicle Act violations. To bolster surveillance in coastal villages, drones were deployed.

The district-wide inspections were supervised by DSPs M Srinivasa Rao, G Bhavya Reddy, S Raghavulu and others.