Cops detain two for supplying mule accounts through betting apps

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Police arrested two persons Madhava and Srikanth from Madhavadhara and Venkoji Palem in Visakhapatnam city who were involved in online cricket betting through Reddyanna, Sprinters, Mahadev Book, Stake786 platforms and through mule accounts.

Money mule accounts are purposefully created by setting up a fake company and opening current accounts in the name of the firm and selling that account to cyber criminals. Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime police arrested the accused and sent them to remand.

Since betting gangs need a huge number of bank accounts for money dealings, the police increased their surveillance on Visakhapatnam-based accused Madhava and Srikanth. Based on reliable information, the police probed into the case with technical evidence and detained the accused.

During the investigation, the police found that Madhava and Srikanth opened about 35 bank accounts and supplied the mule accounts to platforms like Reddyanna, Sprinters, Mahadev Book, Stake786.

For this, they received a huge amount in the form of commission. All the accounts were opened in Karur Vysya Bank, APGVB Bank, Karnataka Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. The account details were transferred to a person Prem of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and from there the details were sent to Delhi.