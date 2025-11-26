Cops intensify cybercrime awareness drive across district

Kurnool: The Kurnool district police have stepped up efforts to curb cyber offences by launching innovative public-awareness initiatives under the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil.

With cyber frauds on the rise, the police department is focusing on reaching people at the grassroots level and educating them on preventive measures.

On Tuesday, an awareness drive was conducted in the limits of the Fourth Town Police Station, where Circle Inspector Vikramsimha implemented a creative outreach method.

An auto-rickshaw fitted with a microphone and display banners moved across various areas, broadcasting messages on different types of cyber fraud and cautioning citizens against falling prey to online scams.

Police officials noted that a significant number of victims in cyber offences belong to the youth demographic. They advised the public not to disclose personal details such as bank account numbers, ATM PINs or OTPs under any circumstances.

The awareness messages particularly warned against online part-time job scams, OTP-based frauds, fake investment schemes, fraudulent loan applications and digital arrest tactics being propagated through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram.

The department urged citizens to immediately alert cyber police upon noticing any suspicious activity or falling victim to a cyber fraud. Officials reminded the public that complaints can be filed by calling the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or through the national portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The Kurnool district police emphasised that staying informed and vigilant is essential to preventing cybercrime in the digital age.