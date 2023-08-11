Live
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
- New Bills introduced in LS will repeal Sedition Law, ensure punishment for mob lynching: Shah
- AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from RS by Chairman Dhankhar
Cops seize 4 tractors carrying sand illegally
Police seized 4 tractors and a JCB while illegally mining and transporting the sand from Penna river at Atluru mandal in YSR district on Thursday.
According to the sources, following allegations of public over illegal transportation of sand, Atluru police stepped up vigil over the
issue.
Following credible information, Atluru police conducted raids at Atluru crossroad and seized four tractors illegally transporting the sand from Penna river in the wee hours of Thursday. They also seized the JCB used for excavating the sand. Atluru police registered a case.
