Cops seize 4 tractors carrying sand illegally

Kadapa (YSR district): Police seized 4 tractors and a JCB while illegally mining and transporting the sand from Penna river at Atluru mandal in YSR district on Thursday.

According to the sources, following allegations of public over illegal transportation of sand, Atluru police stepped up vigil over the

issue.

Following credible information, Atluru police conducted raids at Atluru crossroad and seized four tractors illegally transporting the sand from Penna river in the wee hours of Thursday. They also seized the JCB used for excavating the sand. Atluru police registered a case.