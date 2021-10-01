Cops to observe every Friday as welfare day: Gautam Sawang

Amaravati: The state police department is going to observe every Friday as Police Welfare Day.

It may be noted that police personnel played a key role during Covid pandemic and more than 200 died while discharging duties. Recognising the services of police personnel, the state government has brought out a new welfare policy for their benefit, said director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang.

Addressing a meeting of police officials at DGP office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Sawang said as per the new welfare policy every Friday will be observed as police welfare day in district headquarters. He advised the police welfare association to see that every police person should get benefits out of the new welfare policy.

The DGP handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of Siva Nagaraju of 6th battalion who lost his life while discharging duties. Similarly, Rs 20 lakh cheque was given to the family of constable Suryanarayana of Visakhapatnam who met with an accident.

Hailing the efforts of the DGP towards welfare of police personnel, state police officers association leaders said that the state government has been providing a loan of Rs 40 lakh for police personnel with 5 per cent interest for purchase or construction of houses. They said the education loan limit for children of police department staff was increased to Rs 50 lakh.

The police officers association thanked the state government and the DGP for implementing several welfare schemes for police persnnnel.